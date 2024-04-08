Reacting To Liverpool Vs United, Big Team Mentality & Old Firm Chaos | EP 104

How did Liverpool not come away from Old Trafford with all three points? After Ollie Watkins comments, what exactly is big-team mentality and how do you get it? Who will win the Scottish Premiership after a dramatic Old Firm Derby?

Gary, Alan and Micah also discuss the impact European matches are going to have on the Premier League title race.

00:00 – Intro

03:50 – Man United v Liverpool

07:15 – Silly Statistics

10:30 – Magic Mainoo

13:41 – PL Title Race Just Got Better!

19:51 – Brighton v Arsenal

23:15 – Player Of The Season?

25:43 – Spurs v Forest

31:20 – Aston Villa v Brentford

36:13 – Old Firm Derby

37:48 – Another Week, Another VAR Controversy…