Reacting To Liverpool Vs United, Big Team Mentality & Old Firm Chaos | EP 104

How did Liverpool not come away from Old Trafford with all three points? After Ollie Watkins comments, what exactly is big-team mentality and how do you get it? Who will win the Scottish Premiership after a dramatic Old Firm Derby?
Gary, Alan and Micah also discuss the impact European matches are going to have on the Premier League title race.
00:00 – Intro
03:50 – Man United v Liverpool
07:15 – Silly Statistics
10:30 – Magic Mainoo
13:41 – PL Title Race Just Got Better!
19:51 – Brighton v Arsenal
23:15 – Player Of The Season?
25:43 – Spurs v Forest
31:20 – Aston Villa v Brentford
36:13 – Old Firm Derby
37:48 – Another Week, Another VAR Controversy…