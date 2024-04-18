Schweinsteiger On United & Mourinho: They Kicked Me Out.”

On this week’s episode on the Overlap, brought to you by Sky Bet, we are joined by Bayern Munich legend and German World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger.

We join Schweinsteiger in Munich, where he won eight Bundesliga’s, to reminisce on his impressive playing career, including his move to Manchester United where he was reunited with former coach Louis Van Gaal and how things took a turn for the worse under Jose Mourinho.

The German international reveals what piece was missing in the puzzle of that 2016/17 Manchester United team, and which rivals they could have learnt from. Plus, would a move away from Old Trafford be best for former teammate Marcus Rashford?

Schweinsteiger has played under some of the greatest managers, as he tells us about winning the treble under Jupp Heynckes in 2013 and trying to adapt to Pep Guardiola’s style of play at Bayern Munich when German football was number one in the world.

Bastian also speaks about the impressiveness at Bayern Munich, Frank Ribery and Arjen Robben’s competitiveness and changing tactics.

00:00-02:10: Introduction / Promo

02:10-09:21: Schweinsteiger’s move to Manchester United

09:21-21:33: Jose Mourinho as manager

21:33-24:38: How Manchester United could have succeeded

24:38-27:30: Should Marcus Rashford stay at Manchester United?

27:30-36:21: Schweinsteiger on legendary managers

36:21:47:23 Bayern Munich success

