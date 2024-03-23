Highlights | Mexico vs United States | 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League Final

Relive the best moments of the #CNLFinals24 🏆 👀 Previous Video Kyle Walker EXCLUSIVE: I Would Play Foden As No.10 | Haaland vs Kane | Rating England Right Backs Next Video TRAINING | DISASI focus, team games & more! | Chelsea FC 23/24 Related videos icon07:59 England 20-0 Latvia | Record Breaking Lionesses Hit TWENTY Past Latvia! | Highlights 2.8M icon05:48 Luxembourg 0-10 England | Lionesses Continue Goal Scoring Form in Qualifiers | Highlights 76K icon USA v Costa Rica Full Match – International Friendly Match 1.7K icon Portugal v Israel Full Match – International Friendly Match 2.7K icon Wales at the Euros: The History Boys | ITV 0.9K icon France vs Bulgaria Full Match – International Friendly Match 3.2K