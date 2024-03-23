Fernando Torres Scores on Anfield Return! | Highlights | Liverpool Legends 4-2 Ajax Legends

Watch highlights from the 2024 legends charity match as Liverpool came out 4-2 winners vs Dutch giants Ajax. Gregory Vignal, Djibril Cisse, Nabil El Zhar & Fernando Torres all scored for the Reds in front of a coaching team that included former England manager and lifelong Liverpool fan, Sven-Göran Eriksson.

The eighth annual legends fixture drew a record-breaking attendance of 59,655, with funds raised set to support the work of LFC Foundation and official former players association Forever Reds.

You can support the work of LFC Foundation with a donation at liverpoolfc.com/donate

🔔 SUBSCRIBE for free, so you never miss a video or live stream! https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC

🎥 Watch exclusive videos and join in the chat as a YouTube channel member: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join

#Liverpool #LFC

🛍️ Shop LFC – Gifts, fashion, Nike range & more! https://lfc.tv/48oB63n