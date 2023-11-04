Jaap Stam Fetish | £100m Toney? | Airport Security Sketch | Bill Kenwright Tribute

EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal ➼ https://nordvpn.com/headsgone – Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!

Ste’s fetish for Jaap Stam! Is he one of the most underrated PL defenders? What goes through a players head during a transfer? Ashley Williams and Stephen Howson are back with the ‘Head’s Gone’ podcast as they sit down to discuss everything that’s happened this week in football and beyond. Today, they touch on Ste’s undeniable love for Jaap Stam as Ash met with the former United defender recently on Football Focus, Ash tells Ste he can be opinionated during football debates, the passings of Sir Bobby Charlton & Bill Kenwright as Ash shares stories of the former Everton Chairman, What are the EURO 2028 stadiums for the UK & Ireland? Is £100m a good valuation for Ivan Toney? Why are Brits so awkward abroad compared to other nationalities, Ash tells Ste not to get moody if United lose to Copenhagen, the guys answer some fan questions from social media & much more! Keep up to date with our channel by hitting subscribe and clicking and the notification bell!

0:00; – Intro & NordVPN #AD

1:07; – The story of Ash meeting Jaap Stam

7:33; – Is Jaap Stam underrated in the ‘Best PL Defender’ topic?

10:50; – How Ste can get very opinionated in football topics

16:04; – the passings of Sir Bobby Charlton and Bill Kenwright

19:04; – Ash describes goes through a players head during a transfer?

29:33; – Everton’s new stadium EURO 2028 stadiums

35:07; – Would Ste be happy with £100m for Ivan Toney?

37:27; – Ash & Ste’s perfect intro last week

39:57; – Brits being uncomfortable and awkward compared to other countries

48:01; – Feeling guilty at border patrols and while driving

51:02; – Ash tells Ste not the be moody if MUFC lose to Copenhagen

52:33; – Ash’s story from playing against Denmark

55:33; – Ash & Ste answer fan questions

1:00:51; – Outro