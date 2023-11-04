Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Dominik Szoboszlai – more than the next Steven Gerrard | Football Focus

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai tells us about live at Liverpool – from feeling like he was in a Playstation game when he arrived, to making friends with Trent Alexander-Arnold and being dubbed ‘the next Steven Gerrard’.
