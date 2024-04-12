Home Leagues Serie A It’s derby time in Turin! | Promo | Round 32 | Serie A 2023/24

It’s derby time in Turin! | Promo | Round 32 | Serie A 2023/24

It’s derby time in Turin! | Promo | Round 32 | Serie A 2023/24
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Jurgen Klopp post match press conference – Europa League

Cancel

All the numbers, stats and interesting facts about the Round 32 fixtures | Serie A 2023/24

0:00 Lazio-Salernitana
0:28 Lecce-Empoli
0:58 Torino-Juventus
1:28 Bologna-Monza
1:58 Napoli-Frosinone
2:28 Sassuolo-Milan
2:58 Udinese-Roma
3:28 Inter-Cagliari
3:58 Fiorentina-Genoa
4:28 Atalanta-Verona

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

Previous Video
GUARDIOLA: HAALAND KEY TO US WINNING THE BIG FIVE | Managers Preview | Manchester City v Luton Town

GUARDIOLA: HAALAND KEY TO US WINNING THE BIG FIVE | Managers Preview | Manchester City v Luton Town

Next Video
How did we NOT WIN this game? | Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal | Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp post match press conference – Europa League

Related videos

Top