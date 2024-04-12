Jurgen Klopp post match press conference – Europa League

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp previews their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Anfield.

The Reds lost 3-0 at home against Atalanta in a surprising Europa League defeat on Thursday evening.

Jurgen Klopp wants to see a reaction from his team ahead of their huge clash against Palace at Anfield.

Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/mirrorfootball?sub_confirmation=1

Follow Mirror Football on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MirrorFootball

Follow Mirror Football on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mirrorfootball/

Follow Mirror Football on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mirrorfootball/?hl=en

Read the latest on https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/

#football #soccer #sports #liverpool #liverpoolfc #lfc #jurgenklopp #klopp #premierleague #pl #epl