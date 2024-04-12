GUARDIOLA: HAALAND KEY TO US WINNING THE BIG FIVE | Managers Preview | Manchester City v Luton Town

Pep Guardiola insists the drive for team honours and not individual awards is what’s most important in football as he hailed Erling Haaland’s immense contribution to City holding the ‘Big Five’.

City won the Treble of Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League across 2022/23 with Haaland scoring a record-breaking 52 goals across the board and a competition-high 36 in the English top-flight.

We’ve since added the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup to our trophy cabinet, meaning we are now in possession of the most illustrious quintet of club honours in the game.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com

http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bunny Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Ellie Roebuck, Phil Foden, Esme Morgan and the rest of Pep Guardiola & Gareth Taylor’s teams!