I dont UNDERSTAND the handball rule! | Ange Postecoglou | Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham

-TIMESTAMPS-

0:00 Intro.

0:05 Brave? Absolutely. Tough place to come, conceded unlucky own goal and a penalty, showed belief and kept persevering.

00:45 Maturity? All part of the game. Had a really young team out there today. Johnson, Porro, Kulu, Sarr. Romero outstanding, Sonny work ethic, brilliant goals.

01:55 Happy with a draw – not about the result, about the performance. We’ve gone toe to toe with a top team, to keep pushing these guys they need to see our work come to fruition against a top team.

03:05 Players got it quickly? All different, doersn’t change where we are at 6 games in. Players push each other every day, willing to become the team we want to be. Accelerates growth. Really proud of the way the players embraced the situation.

04:15 Penalty? No idea. It is what it is. Even themselves out.

05:00 goal return from Son? He’s been outstanding as a leader and a player. Works so hard, so team-orientated, first thought is what is best for the team. Pleased for him.

06:00 Son and Maddison – they are on the same wavelength at times. Pleased the goals are spread out, Brennan unlucky not to score.

06:45 Handball- I’ve no idea what the rule is. We need clarity.

09: Udogie good after early yellow? Yes, he kept going and I thought he was the dominant player down that side. Disappointed to come away with a draw, and would rather have won, but it’s a learning process

-END-

@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. Visit our website: https://hayters.com/mfv/.

We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥

www.instagram.com/HaytersTV

www.facebook.com/HaytersTV

www.twitter.com/HaytersTV

www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv

Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv

#thfc #tottenham #premierleague