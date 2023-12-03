Can you understand Peps ANGER? I guess so, mate! | Ange Postecoglou on Man City draw

Ange Postecoglou reacts to Tottenham’s 3-3 draw with Man City.
TIMESTAMPS –
00:00 Intro
00:08 Pleased the players got reward for their effort
01:23 Halftime change helped, had a lot more conviction in the second half
02:51 Last 3 games hasn’t been a question of character
03:22 Going through a tough period
04:20 We promised goals, we delivered
04:35 I obviously want to beat him (Pep) but you have to appreciate his team
05:20 Most important is how you deal with challenges and tough times
06:30 We can battle with the best
06:52 Did you get away with one at the end? I guess so mate
