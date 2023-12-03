Can you understand Peps ANGER? I guess so, mate! | Ange Postecoglou on Man City draw

Ange Postecoglou reacts to Tottenham’s 3-3 draw with Man City.

TIMESTAMPS –

00:00 Intro

00:08 Pleased the players got reward for their effort

01:23 Halftime change helped, had a lot more conviction in the second half

02:51 Last 3 games hasn’t been a question of character

03:22 Going through a tough period

04:20 We promised goals, we delivered

04:35 I obviously want to beat him (Pep) but you have to appreciate his team

05:20 Most important is how you deal with challenges and tough times

06:30 We can battle with the best

06:52 Did you get away with one at the end? I guess so mate

