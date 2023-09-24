We need to GROW UP! | Mauricio Pochettino | Chelsea 0-1 Aston Villa

Mauricio Pochettino reacts to Chelsea’s 1-0 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa.

@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. Visit our website: https://hayters.com/mfv/.

We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥

www.instagram.com/HaytersTV

www.facebook.com/HaytersTV

www.twitter.com/HaytersTV

www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv

Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv

TIMESTAMPS –

0:00 Intro

00:05 We deserved more in the first half and had control

00:33 Decision to send Gusto off?

01:02 Red card is our responsibility and his responsibility

01:37 We need to grow up as a team

02:38 I have no doubt the team will perform in time

03:45 The owners are disappointed but they need to support the plan

04:43 Another game without scoring?

05:50 I think we were unlucky to concede

#Chelsea #Pochettino #PremierLeague