Rice injury? We have to ASSESS! | Mikel Arteta | Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham

-TIMESTAMPS-

00:00 INTRO

00:01 Disappointed not to take three points especially after going ahead twice. We had to bounce back, scored again but Spurs equalised within a minute, that affected the team emotionally. We pushed and pushed but could not score again.

01:15 In big games you have to put chances away. Our attitude was phenomenal, but we lacked composure at times against a very good Tottenham side.

02:20 Declan Rice? He had discomfort in his back, he told us at half-time he could not continue so he had to come off.

02:45 We are missing five big players, but it’s a chance for others.

03:05 Spurs? They are a really good side, really good coach and you could see the spirit. Too early to say whether they are rivals (for honours).

03:30 Rice out for long? Cannot say yet. He was uncomfortable so had to come off.

03:45 At moments we played super high, you cannot play at that intensity all the time.

04:00 Jorginho’s error? I love him, we all love him. Players are all allowed to make mistakes.

4:30 We are not thinking about City at the moment .Lot of games to come and w have to improve.

-END-

@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. Visit our website: https://hayters.com/mfv/.

We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥

www.instagram.com/HaytersTV

www.facebook.com/HaytersTV

www.twitter.com/HaytersTV

www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv

Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv

#afc #arsenal #premierleague