GOAL COLLECTION: LUKAKU scores his first for Roma! | Round 4 | Serie A 2023/24

Every goal from Round 04 | Serie A 2023/24

0:00 Goal collection
0:07 Juventus 3-1 Lazio
1:50 Inter 5-1 Milan
4:25 Genoa 2-2 Napoli
5:50 Frosinone 4-2 Sassuolo
8:17 Monza 1-1 Lecce
9:01 Fiorentina 3-2 Atalanta
11:02 Roma 7-0 Empoli
13:18 Salernitana 0-3 Torino

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

