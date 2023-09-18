Man Uniteds Mess, Terrible Timekeeping & The Joy Of Late Goals | EP 20

Have Manchester United got a culture problem and if so can Erik ten Hag sort it out? Gary, Micah and Alan examine the problems at a club with so many players under public scrutiny. Alan describes the challenges of enforcing good timekeeping on a difficult dressing room and Micah wonders whether the players are enjoying the longer playing time this season quite as much as the fans are.
00:00 – Intro
00:33 – How was your weekend?
02:09 – Man Utd’s “Traumatic” start of the season
04:26 – What does ‘bad club culture’ feel like?
09:59 – Why do managers get scapegoated?
10:52 – Toxic culture at Aston Villa (Micah)
13:00 – What should Ten Hag do to fix the culture?
14:08 – Brighton is Amazing
17:30 – Is Extra time good?
19:24 – When Gary met Ange Postecoglou…
20:55 – Richarlison regaining confidence
22:24 – Goal ‘dry spells’
25:01 – Mental Health crisis’ in Football
28:38 – Chelsea…
32:16 – Jurgen Klopp press conference
33:57 – What is it like to be left out
36:40 – Cruyff v Gary at Barca
39:39 – South American qualifications
40:34 – Gary Lineker Bizarre training for 1986 World Cup
42:52 – The Walker of Wall Street