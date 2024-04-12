Fantasy Show – 12 March 2024

FPL Fantasy Show host, Ian Irving, returns ahead of Gameweek 33, alongside guests, as they discuss whether it’s time to buy Kai Havertz, if you should hold or sell Heung-min Son and Ollie Watkins, and more!

Gameweek 32 deadline: Saturday 13 April at 11:00AM GMT.

00:00 – Intro

01:40 – Double gameweek strategy

07:38 – Who starts for Man City against Luton?

13:21 – Kai Havertz

16:07 – FPL Challenge teams

17:49 – Answering your questions

20:15 – FPL Gameweek 33 team reveals

23:30 – Who to captain in Gameweek 33

Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueYouTube

Premier League website: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueWebsite

Follow the Premier League on Instagram: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueInstagram

Follow the Premier League on Twitter: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueTwitter

Like the Premier League on Facebook: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueFacebook

Play Fantasy Premier League: http://preml.ge/FantasyPremierLeague

To license Premier League match footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

Your safety online

Visit the Child Exploitation and Online Protection website for confidential support if something has happened online which has made you feel unsafe, if you are worried about someone else or to report online abuse. (https://www.ceop.police.uk/safety-centre)

You should contact the Police by calling 999 if you or anybody else is in any sort of danger.

Visit CEOP’s Thinkuknow website for advice and guidance on safe surfing and staying safe online for example when using mobile phones, blogs, social media, chatting, online gaming and emailing. (https://www.thinkuknow.co.uk)

You can also visit the Premier League safeguarding page for more information. (https://www.premierleague.com/safeguarding)