EVERY HAALAND PREMIER LEAGUE GOAL | Erling Haaland becomes fastest player to 20 PL goals!

Following his brace at Elland Road, Erling Haaland became the fastest player to score 20 Premier League goals, doing so in only 14 appearances.

Watch all of his strikes in the league so far this season.

