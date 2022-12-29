Home TV Show News and Interviews Pele dies aged 82

Pele dies aged 82

Pele dies aged 82
Brazil football legend Pele, one of the greatest players of all time, has died at the age of 82.

The former striker, who is the only player in history to win three World Cups, passed away at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo following a battle with cancer.

