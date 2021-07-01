Home International Games Euro 2020 EURO 2020 Highlights – ITV | 3 July 2021
EURO 2020 Highlights – ITV | 3 July 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Czech Republic v Denmark Full Match – Euro 2020 | 4 July 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
829 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

EURO 2020 Highlights – ITV | 3 July 2021

Mark Pougatch presents action from today’s quarter-finals, which were Ukraine v England at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, and Czech Republic v Denmark at Olympic Stadium in Baku. Commentators include Sam Matterface, Lee Dixon, Clive Tyldesley, and Ally McCoist

Previous Video
Copa America

Brazil v Chile Highlights – Copa America | 3 July 2021

Next Video
Czech Republic v Denmark

Czech Republic v Denmark Full Match – Euro 2020 | 4 July 2021

Related videos

Top