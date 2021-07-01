Home International Games Euro 2020 Czech Republic v Denmark Full Match – Euro 2020 | 4 July 2021
Czech Republic v Denmark Full Match – Euro 2020 | 4 July 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Ukraine v England Full Match – Euro 2020 | 4 July 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
1,446 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist
Multi-Links
ITV Full Coverage Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half Source 3 - 1st half 2nd half

Czech Republic v Denmark Full Match – Euro 2020 | 4 July 2021

UEFA EURO 2020: Czech Republic v Denmark
Mark Pougatch presents coverage of the third Quarter Final match at EURO 2020 as the Czechs, who put out the Netherlands in the last round, take on a confident Denmark.

Previous Video
Euro 2020 Highlights – ITV

EURO 2020 Highlights – ITV | 3 July 2021

Next Video
Ukraine v England

Ukraine v England Full Match – Euro 2020 | 4 July 2021

Related videos

Top