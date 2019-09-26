Home Review Show Dundee United v Celtic Highlights – Scottish Premiership | 22 August 2020
Dundee United v Celtic Highlights – Scottish Premiership | 22 August 2020
Rangers v Kilmarnock Highlights – Scottish Premiership | 22 August 2020

Albian Ajeti scored late in the match, his first for Celtic, to give the visitors the win!

