Iceland vs Croatia – Full Match | World Cup 2018 – Russia

Match of the Day Iceland vs Croatia

Reshmin Chowdhury presents live coverage as World Cup debutants Iceland face Croatia in their final game of Group D. Iceland are the smallest nation to ever compete at a World Cup finals with a population of just over 330,000. They shocked and delighted the footballing world with their exploits at Euro 2016 where they not only qualified for the knockout stage, but beat England in the last 16 before being eliminated by hosts France. They will be hoping for a repeat performance in Russia and take on a Croatia side that are perennially labelled as ‘dark horses’. Boasting the likes of Real Madrid’s Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic, Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic and Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic they are littered with outstanding talent. Commentary comes from Simon Brotherton and Danny Murphy.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video