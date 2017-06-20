Australia v Peru – Full Match | World Cup 2018 – Russia

FIFA World Cup 2018: Australia v Peru
The teams play their final Group C match at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, looking to secure their path through to the knockout stage. Jon Champion and Ally McCoist commentate.
