Denmark vs France – Full Match | World Cup 2018 – Russia

A chance to watch full coverage as France take on Denmark in their final World Cup group game at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. This tournament marks 20 years since France became world champions for the first and only time. They are many experts’ pick to match their 1998 triumph, especially as Didier Deschamps’ squad is one of the most exciting in Russia, containing the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante. Denmark qualified for Russia courtesy of a play-off victory over the Republic of Ireland. Talisman Christian Eriksen scored a hat-trick in the second leg of that tie, and the Tottenham playmaker could be crucial to the success of his country.

