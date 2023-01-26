Carabao Cup Highlights – ITV | 26 January 2023

EFL Carabao Cup Highlights Action from the first-leg ties in the semi-final of the competition. IntroSource 1Source 2Next page Previous Video The Catch-UP Show – 26 January 2023 Next Video Bundesliga Highlights Show – 26 January 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Bundesliga Highlights Show – 26 January 2023 119 icon Watch LaterAdded 10:12 EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Manchester United in control after comfortable first leg Nottingham Forest win 1.2M icon Watch LaterAdded 08:32 Ten Hag, Martinez and Weghorst React 🗣 | Forest 0-3 Man Utd 335K icon Watch LaterAdded Nottingham Forest v Manchester United Full Match – Carabao Cup | 25 January 2023 4.1K icon Watch LaterAdded Premier League Review – 25 January 2023 426 icon Watch LaterAdded 14:30 MATCH CAM 🎥 Southampton 0 Newcastle United 1 | Carabao Cup Highlights | Behind the Scenes 21K