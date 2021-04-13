Home Leagues Bundesliga Bundesliga Highlights Show – 13 April 2021
Bundesliga Highlights Show – 13 April 2021
The best of the latest action from the Bundesliga, including Hertha Berlin v Gladbach, Bayern Munich v Union Berlin and Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund.

