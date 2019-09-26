Home Friendly match Pre-season friendly match BRIGHTON v CHELSEA | PRE-SEASON FRIENDLY HIGHLIGHTS
BRIGHTON v CHELSEA | PRE-SEASON FRIENDLY HIGHLIGHTS
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Liverpool FC: The 30 Year Wait | BBC

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
11 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

BRIGHTON v CHELSEA | PRE-SEASON FRIENDLY HIGHLIGHTS

Timo Werner scored his first goal for Chelsea in a pre-season friendly against Brighton at The Amex. Hakim Ziyech also featured for the Blues…

Previous Video
the_fa_community_shield

CHELSEA v MAN CITY | Women’s FA Community Shield HIGHLIGHTS

Next Video
bbc

Liverpool FC: The 30 Year Wait | BBC

Related videos

Top