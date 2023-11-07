BBC Sportscene – Scottish Premiership Saturday Highlights Show | 5 November 2023

Steven Thompson brings you highlights of Ross County’s clash with Celtic and Kilmarnock v Motherwell, plus reaction to the League Cup semi-final. Previous Video LaLiga Highlights – 7 November 2023 Next Video The Kelly and Wrighty Show-06/11/2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded LaLiga Highlights – 7 November 2023 14 icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD – 5 November 2023 2.1K icon Watch LaterAdded 05:34 Dundee 1-0 Livingston | McCowan Scores Fantastic Free-Kick! | cinch Premiership 6.7K icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 4 November 2023 5.3K icon Watch LaterAdded 05:47 Ross County 0-3 Celtic | Early Red Card Assists In Hoops Victory | cinch Premiership 29.5K icon Watch LaterAdded 04:43 Kilmarnock 1-0 Motherwell | Cameron Grabs His First Goal Of The Season | cinch Premiership 2.6K