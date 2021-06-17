Home International Games Euro 2020 BBC MOTD: UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights – 16 June 2021
BBC MOTD: UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights – 16 June 2021
Italy v Switzerland Full Match – Euro 2020 | 16 June 2021

BBC MOTD: UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights – 16 June 2021

BBC MOTD: UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights
Gabby Logan introduces highlights of the day’s three European Championship matches, including Wales’s second game of the tournament.

