BBC MOTD: UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights – 16 June 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Italy v Switzerland Full Match – Euro 2020 | 16 June 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
130 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
BBC MOTD: UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights – 16 June 2021
BBC MOTD: UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights
Gabby Logan introduces highlights of the day’s three European Championship matches, including Wales’s second game of the tournament.