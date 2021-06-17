Home International Games Euro 2020 Roberto Martinez: Whistle to Whistle | BBC
Roberto Martinez: Whistle to Whistle | BBC
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

BBC MOTD: UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights – 16 June 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
20 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist
Multi-Links
Original Video Link 1

Roberto Martinez: Whistle to Whistle | BBC

Roberto Martinez: Whistle to Whistle
Cameras follow the Belgium national team manager Roberto Martinez as he prepares for Euro 2020

Previous Video
BBC MOTD Top 10

BBC MOTD Top 10: Stars of Euro ’21

Next Video
BBC MOTD UEFA Euro 2020 Launch Show

BBC MOTD: UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights – 16 June 2021

Related videos

Top