BBC Match of The Day MOTD – 6 April 2024

Gary Lineker and guests present all the highlights, drama and analysis from a busy day in the Premier League. Title hopefuls Manchester City and Arsenal are both in action, with City travelling to the capital to take on Crystal Palace in the lunchtime fixture, while Mikel Arteta’s side make the trip to Brighton in the late kick-off. Among the other games, Everton host fellow strugglers Burnley in a crucial match at the bottom of the table and Brentford visit Villa Park to face Aston Villa, hoping to record a first ever victory at the stadium.
Match of day MOTD aired on BBC one and available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Watch is Match of the Day MOTD?
Match of the Day! It’s a British institution, bringing football highlights to homes across the country since 1964.
- Match of the Day (MOTD) is a football highlights program typically broadcast on BBC One on Saturday nights during the Premier League season.
- It’s currently presented by Gary Lineker, with regular analysis from former England internationals Alan Shearer and Ian Wright.
The show features highlights of all the Premier League matches played that day, along with interviews with managers and players, and expert analysis from the pundits.
- It’s one of the most popular shows on British television, regularly attracting audiences of over 6 million viewers.