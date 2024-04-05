BBC Match of The Day MOTD – 6 April 2024

Gary Lineker and guests present all the highlights, drama and analysis from a busy day in the Premier League. Title hopefuls Manchester City and Arsenal are both in action, with City travelling to the capital to take on Crystal Palace in the lunchtime fixture, while Mikel Arteta’s side make the trip to Brighton in the late kick-off. Among the other games, Everton host fellow strugglers Burnley in a crucial match at the bottom of the table and Brentford visit Villa Park to face Aston Villa, hoping to record a first ever victory at the stadium.

