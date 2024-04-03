BBC Match of The Day MOTD – 3 April 2024

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Manchester City v Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium and Arsenal v Luton Town at Emirates Stadium. The Citizens were looking to avenge a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Villans in December’s reverse fixture, while fellow title-challengers Arsenal were made to work hard for a 4-3 win when they faced the Hatters at Kenilworth Road. Plus, Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United v Everton, Nottingham Forest v Fulham, Bournemouth v Crystal Palace, Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
- Match of the Day (MOTD) is a football highlights program typically broadcast on BBC One on Saturday nights during the Premier League season.
- It’s currently presented by Gary Lineker, with regular analysis from former England internationals Alan Shearer and Ian Wright.
The show features highlights of all the Premier League matches played that day, along with interviews with managers and players, and expert analysis from the pundits.
- It’s one of the most popular shows on British television, regularly attracting audiences of over 6 million viewers.