BBC Match of The Day MOTD – 3 April 2024

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including Manchester City v Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium and Arsenal v Luton Town at Emirates Stadium. The Citizens were looking to avenge a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Villans in December’s reverse fixture, while fellow title-challengers Arsenal were made to work hard for a 4-3 win when they faced the Hatters at Kenilworth Road. Plus, Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United v Everton, Nottingham Forest v Fulham, Bournemouth v Crystal Palace, Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

Match of day MOTD aired on BBC one and available to stream on BBC iPlayer

Match of the Day! It’s a British institution, bringing football highlights to homes across the country since 1964.