BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 7 April 2024

Mark Chapman presents action from the latest Premier League matches, featuring Manchester United v Liverpool at Old Trafford and Sheffield United v Chelsea at Bramall Lane. Rivals United and Liverpool met here in a thrilling FA Cup contest last month, which the hosts won 4-3 after extra time. Meanwhile, the Blades were in desperate need of points against the inconsistent Blues if they are to avoid relegation to the Championship. Plus, a round-up of yesterday’s goals

What is Match Of The Day 2 ,MOTD2?

Match of the Day 2 is a Premier League football highlights programme shown on BBC One in the United Kingdom. The show is presented by Mark Chapman, with punditry from Shay Given and Danny Murphy.

When is Match Of The Day 2 ,MOTD2 on?

It is a companion show to Match of the Day, usually broadcast on Sunday evenings, and features highlights of all the day’s games, whilst also showing the goals from the previous days action. Tis recent episode of Match of the Day 2 was broadcast on Sunday, 4 February 2024.

Where can I watch it?

You can watch MOTD2 live on BBC One or BBC Two, or available to stream Match of the Day2 (MOTD2) afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.

