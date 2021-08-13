Barcelona v Real Sociedad Full Match – La Liga | 15 August 2021

Barcelona will usher in a new era without Lionel Messi when they take on Real Sociedad in their first game of the 2021/22 La Liga this weekend.

It has been a rocky summer for Barcelona, to say the least. In perhaps the most shocking transfer in recent history, Lionel Messi ended up leaving the Catalans after they were unable to renew his contract, signing for Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal. If that was not enough, Barcelona were then struggling to register their new signings in time for the season opener due to the bloated wage bill.