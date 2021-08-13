Home Full Match Replay Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City Full Match – Premier League | 15 August 2021
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City Full Match – Premier League | 15 August 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Transfer News: Tottenham to keep Harry Kane for one more season

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
602 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist
Multi-Links
Pre-match 1st half 2nd half Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City Full Match – Premier League | 15 August 2021

Tottenham Hotspur welcome reigning champions Manchester City to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Premier League kicks off. Spurs won 2-0 when the sides met on this ground last season.

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
harry kane

Transfer News: Tottenham to keep Harry Kane for one more season

Related videos

Top