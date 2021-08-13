BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 15 August 2021

Mark Chapman presents today’s Premier League fixtures – Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Newcastle United v West Ham United at St James’ Park. Spurs defeated the Citizens 2-0 at home last season, but Pep Guardiola’s men went on to win another title. Newcastle edged a thrilling encounter 3-2 when these two sides met here last term, with West Ham fighting back from two goals down with 10 men, but Joe Willock still giving the Magpies victory. Plus, a round-up of the rest of the goals from the opening round of fixtures