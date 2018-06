FIFA World Cup 2018: Highlights – ITV

Richard Henwood presents highlights of the third and final group games from Groups C and D as those teams battle for a place in the last 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. In Group C, Denmark take on France at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow and Australia go up against Peru in Sochi, while in Group D, Nigeria face Argentina in St Petersburg and Iceland play Croatia in Rostov-on-Don.

