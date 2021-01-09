Home Cup Games FA Cup Aston Villa vs Liverpool Full Match – FA Cup | 8 January 2021
Aston Villa vs Liverpool Full Match – FA Cup | 8 January 2021
1st half 2nd half Highlights

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Full Match – FA Cup | 8 January 2021

Liverpool moved into the Fourth Round of the Emirates FA Cup after beating a young but resilient Aston Villa side. Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Georginio Wijnaldum scored for the Reds, whilst Louie Barry scored Aston Villa’s equaliser in the first half.

