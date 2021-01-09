Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Full Match – FA Cup | 8 January 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Aston Villa vs Liverpool Full Match – FA Cup | 8 January 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
77 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Full Match – FA Cup | 8 January 2021
A superb finish from Adama Traore helped Wolves beat Crystal Palace, putting them in the hat for the Fourth Round.