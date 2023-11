Was Mikel Arteta right to have a rant about VAR after Arsenal’s defeat? Should Marcus Rashford have been out celebrating his birthday after Manchester United were embarrassed in the derby? How did Gary’s search for Maradona end up with him playing golf with the President?

Plus, the boys reflect on a very emotional day for Luis Diaz as he rescues a point for Liverpool and dedicates his goal to his father, who is still missing.