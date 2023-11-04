Arteta Meltdown | Why Arsenal fans need to stop crying | Rio’s Message to Maguire

Vibe With Five: Sponsored by LiveScore: https://livescoremedia.onelink.me/5KrT/9amrzpfl
Bruno Fernandes saves Manchester Utd in added time v Fulham, Newcastle end Arsenal’s unbeaten start, more VAR controversies involving Man Utd & Arsenal, Arteta was furious post-match with VAR! Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya & Stephen Howson are back with another Episode of Vibe With FIVE! Today, they discuss Manchester United’s last gasp win away to Fulham thanks to Bruno Fernandes, the VAR controversy surrounding McTominay’s disallowed goal, Does this win relieve some pressure on ten Hag & United? Rashford’s absence, de Gea’s captaincy comments on Bruno Fernandes’ IG post, Arsenal lose 1-0 to Newcastle after VAR drama surrounding the goal, Was the ball out of play? Did Bruno Guimarães foul Gabriel in the build up? Arteta’s post-march comments, Jamie Carragher’s comments on Arsenal’s statement, Jeremy Doku shines as Man City demolish Bournemouth 6-1, Liverpool leave it late to draw away to Luton, A preview into Tottenham v Chelsea, A round up of the weekend’s PL results, the guys Vibe With FIVE LiveScore 6 predictions, and much more! Don’t forget to like, comment, subscribe and hit that notification bell so you never miss a minute of football coverage, exclusive interviews, and fiery debates this season!
Make sure you send in a screenshot of your LiveScore 6 predictions to @FIVEUK’s Instagram.
Scoring system is:
5 points for every correct score
2 points for every correct result
00:00; – Livescore x VW5 studio Winner
2:26; – Intro
4:24; – Should Palhinha play in the top 6?
5:44; – Man Utd stole the 3 points of Fulham
6:20; – Harry Maguire’s character resilience
9:26; – Scott Mctominay’s disallowed goal
10:45; – What was the real reason for Rashford not playing?
14:40; – Ten Hag has lied about players before
15:20; – Rio asking Ten Hag on his style of play
16:50; – Man Utd players have no confidence
18:26; – MUFC Player ratings v Fulham
19:40; – McTominay is not doing his job
21:31; – What is going on with Antony?
22:30; – Hojlund is not that guy yet
23:35; – There is more potential with Pelistri than there is with Antony
25:04; – Rashford’s response to rumours
26:12; – Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal
28:30; – Goalkeeper situation at Arsenal
30:02; – Havertz was a red card
32:20; – Man United have had the most VAR decisions
34:25; – Arsenals statement
37:00; – No difference between Ramsdale and Raya
41:00; – Rooneys impact
45:30; – Doku’s performance
46:50; – Spurs are going in the right direction
49:30; – Are Liverpool back in it?
50:00; – Other PL games results
54:00; – LiveScore 6 Predictions
Subscribe: http://bit.ly/15QO9WE
FIVE UK Linktree: https://linktr.ee/fiveuk
FIVE UK Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fiveuk
FIVE UK Twitter/X: https://x.com/fiveuk
FIVE UK Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialFIVEUK
FIVE UK TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fiveuk
LiveScore Instagram: https://instagram.com/livescore
LiveScore Twitter/X: https://x.com/livescore
LiveScore TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@livescore
Rio Ferdinand Instagram: https://instagram.com/rioferdy5
Rio Ferdinand Twitter/X: https://x.com/rioferdy5
Rio Ferdinand Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RioFerdinandOfficial
Rio Ferdinand TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rioferdy5
Joel Beya Instagram: https://instagram.com/joelbeya1
Joel Beya Twitter/X: https://x.com/joelbeya
Joel Beya TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cheekysport
Stephen Howson Instagram: https://instagram.com/mrstephenhowson
Stephen Howson Twitter/X: https://x.com/mrstephenhowson
Stephen Howson TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mrstephenhowson
#RioFerdinand #five