Arteta Meltdown | Why Arsenal fans need to stop crying | Rio’s Message to Maguire

Bruno Fernandes saves Manchester Utd in added time v Fulham, Newcastle end Arsenal’s unbeaten start, more VAR controversies involving Man Utd & Arsenal, Arteta was furious post-match with VAR! Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya & Stephen Howson are back with another Episode of Vibe With FIVE! Today, they discuss Manchester United’s last gasp win away to Fulham thanks to Bruno Fernandes, the VAR controversy surrounding McTominay’s disallowed goal, Does this win relieve some pressure on ten Hag & United? Rashford’s absence, de Gea’s captaincy comments on Bruno Fernandes’ IG post, Arsenal lose 1-0 to Newcastle after VAR drama surrounding the goal, Was the ball out of play? Did Bruno Guimarães foul Gabriel in the build up? Arteta’s post-march comments, Jamie Carragher’s comments on Arsenal’s statement, Jeremy Doku shines as Man City demolish Bournemouth 6-1, Liverpool leave it late to draw away to Luton, A preview into Tottenham v Chelsea, A round up of the weekend’s PL results, the guys Vibe With FIVE LiveScore 6 predictions, and much more! Don’t forget to like, comment, subscribe and hit that notification bell so you never miss a minute of football coverage, exclusive interviews, and fiery debates this season!

Scoring system is:

5 points for every correct score

2 points for every correct result

00:00; – Livescore x VW5 studio Winner

2:26; – Intro

4:24; – Should Palhinha play in the top 6?

5:44; – Man Utd stole the 3 points of Fulham

6:20; – Harry Maguire’s character resilience

9:26; – Scott Mctominay’s disallowed goal

10:45; – What was the real reason for Rashford not playing?

14:40; – Ten Hag has lied about players before

15:20; – Rio asking Ten Hag on his style of play

16:50; – Man Utd players have no confidence

18:26; – MUFC Player ratings v Fulham

19:40; – McTominay is not doing his job

21:31; – What is going on with Antony?

22:30; – Hojlund is not that guy yet

23:35; – There is more potential with Pelistri than there is with Antony

25:04; – Rashford’s response to rumours

26:12; – Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal

28:30; – Goalkeeper situation at Arsenal

30:02; – Havertz was a red card

32:20; – Man United have had the most VAR decisions

34:25; – Arsenals statement

37:00; – No difference between Ramsdale and Raya

41:00; – Rooneys impact

45:30; – Doku’s performance

46:50; – Spurs are going in the right direction

49:30; – Are Liverpool back in it?

50:00; – Other PL games results

54:00; – LiveScore 6 Predictions

