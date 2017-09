World Cup Qualifier Highlights – ITV

England and Malta meet at the Ta’Qali National Stadium, with Gareth Southgate’s side looking to continue their dominant form in World Cup qualification. They will be expecting a comfortable win against Malta, who are yet to pick up a point and are already out of contention for qualification. Presented by Mark Pougatch, with Ian Wright and Glenn Hoddle, and commentary by Clive Tyldesley.

If video player not appears in mobile devices. Scroll down to bottom and click "Classic version"