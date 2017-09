Football on 5

Colin Murray presents highlights of the third round of the Carabao Cup, as the seven Premier League teams involved in Europe join the competition. The round features four all-Premiership clashes – Leicester v Liverpool, Crystal Palace v Huddersfield, West Brom v Man City, and Bournemouth v Brighton. Plus, Man United begin their defence against Burton Albion, while Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest.

