Women in the US Are Turning to Soccer, Inspired by the National Team

Few other countries have as great soccer teams as does the United States. Wining several World Cups back-to-back, the US female soccer squad has been grabbing headlines, not just by calling for equal rights in terms of remuneration but also for the impact it has had on the popularity of the game.

Female athletes have definitely been making their mark on the beautiful game, and that is a fact. They are just as driven and often just as skilled as their male counterparts. A culture of sport where only men participate in soccer is slowly going away, and that is the good news.

US Female Team: How Did They Get So Good?

Other countries stand no chance when it comes to American female athletes, at least in soccer. The US has won one title after another, and it is likely to continue doing so just as well. The World Cups have been tackling, but more importantly, female athletes have been asking to be treated equally in terms of remuneration, a bid that is working in the United States.

As to the actual aptitude of female soccer players, the country has treated soccer very seriously, even though fans at home prefer the NFL and NBA. That is slowly changing, and it’s actually female players who are driving higher viewing ratings and popularizing the game as a viable sports pastime.

Many people are now tuning in to watch competitions such as EURO 2020 and even bet, thanks to how popular the game has become.

Should Other Countries Follow the US Example?

Certainly – soccer has a lot of promise, and it’s arguably the most played and watched sports game in the world. Rather than focusing too heavily on male athletes, the time is right to put more emphasis on female athletes, too.

The US is already leading the way, naturally, and the country is incentivizing other big countries to follow suit. China and Russia are also moving in the right direction, which will create more successful examples and inspire more female athletes to pursue soccer seriously.

Having an equal footing for both female and male athletes is precisely what should be happening, and it’s happening quickly now. Fans and players are definitely happy with the developments, and they are likely to ask for more of the same.

What should happen next is to see more female tournaments where players can show their skills.