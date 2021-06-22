Home International Games Euro 2020 UEFA EURO 2020 Highlights – ITV | 21 June 2021
UEFA EURO 2020 Highlights – ITV | 21 June 2021
Reshmin Chowdhury presents highlights of the final set of matches from Groups B and C, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the last 16

