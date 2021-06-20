Russia v Denmark Full Match – Euro 2020 | 21 June 2021

Russia v Denmark – Coverage of the final Group B game for both countries, which takes place at Parken in Copenhagen. Somewhat surprisingly, this is only the second-ever meeting between these nations, and the first since February 2012. In a friendly on this same ground, it was the Russians who emerged victorious, with Roman Shirokov and Andrey Arshavin finding the net for Dick Advocaat’s men. Russia lost 3-0 to Belgium in their opener, but bounced back with a 1-0 win over Finland, while the Danes have lost both their matches so far by one-goal margins in a campaign overshadowed by talisman Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest in their opener, but they could still potentially progress to the knockout stage with a victory this evening. Commentary comes from Guy Mowbray and Danny Murphy