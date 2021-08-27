Home TV Show News and Interviews Will Cristiano Ronaldo win a trophy with Manchester United? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Will Cristiano Ronaldo win a trophy with Manchester United? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Will Cristiano Ronaldo win a trophy with Manchester United? | ESPN FC Extra Time
ESPN FC’s Don Hutchison, Gab Marcotti and Shaka Hislop join Dan Thomas to answer the best fan questions in ESPN FC’s Extra Time.
0:00 Does the Premier League analyze a referee’s performances for biases?
5:30 Is it harder to play against 10 men?
7:00 What percent chance does Cristiano Ronaldo have to win a trophy with Manchester United?
8:00 Why is no one talking about Jamal Musiala?
9:00 Who is the new face of the Serie A?
10:32 What went wrong for Shaka on Ronaldo’s first career goal?

