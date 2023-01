On today’s edition of ESPN FC Extra Time, the crew discuss…

0:00 Stevie and his dog

1:45 Who should Man United sign in the summer?

3:30 When should Bruno Fernandes be made the captain?

5:55 How do you manage and out-of-form player?

9:15 The crew’s tallest teammates

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube

✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC