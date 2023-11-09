Home TV Show Podcast When Gary Lineker Tried Snus For The First & Last Time | EP 42

When Gary Lineker Tried Snus For The First & Last Time | EP 42

When Gary Lineker Tried Snus For The First & Last Time | EP 42
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

UEFA Champions League Highlights Show – 9 November 2023

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Has Micah found a new calling in Latin America? How upset do players get with poor FIFA ratings? Who was sneaking off for a cheeky cigarette minutes before kick off?

The boys also debate who the second best striker in the Premier League is, after Erling Haaland.

00:00 – Intro
00:30 – Micah In Mexico
02:54 – Training Drills
09:14 – The Best Game The Guys Watched
12:52 – The Best ST After Haaland Is?
16:12 – Unusal Habits
20:00 – Gary Trying Snus
24:48 – FIFA Ratings
27:45 – Messi In The Prem
29:00 – What Was Haaland And Gary Talking About?

Previous Video
The top 10 goals of October | Top Goals | Serie A 2023/24

The top 10 goals of October | Top Goals | Serie A 2023/24

Next Video
ucl

UEFA Champions League Highlights Show – 9 November 2023

Related videos

Top