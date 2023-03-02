Weve MISSED Antonio Conte! | Heung Min Son | Tottenham v Milan

-TIMESTAMPS-

00:00 Intro

00:10 It’s the most important game from now until the end of the season. It’s important under the lights.

1:15 If you don’t have confidence in this game then you shouldn’t play this game. We started the game sloppily. Everyone in the Champions League is preparing and they are great teams. We have to give everything.

2:00 on Milan

They’re playing similar like us. In the Champions League all the teams are strong. Individual duels, it will be a really tough game.

2:40 on Conte, It’s important. I’m glad that the manager is sitting next to me. He brings good energy to the team. When the boss isn’t here it’s different. Yesterday we could feel that energy and his passion on the touchline we’ll feel more comfortable.

3:35 I do what the team needs, the most important is the team spirit

4:25 I don’t know if I’ll start tomorrow,

5:45 We don’t want the fans to be disappointed. It was painful last week to get out of the FA Cup. To be a good season we have to do the best things we can at the moment. We’re still in the Champions League and fighting for the top four.

6:40 what’s a good season? We don’t want the fans to be disappointed

